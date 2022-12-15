REBusinessOnline

Clayco Completes Redevelopment of Former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Delmar DivINe consists of 150 apartment units as well as space for nonprofit tenants and retailers.

ST. LOUIS — Clayco has completed Delmar DivINe, a redevelopment of the former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into apartments. Clayco completed the project in partnership with Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartment units, space for 33 nonprofit tenants and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, resident lounge and courtyard. Clayco collaborated with developer CRG, architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative and many local subcontractors. The long-neglected hospital campus was built in 1904.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  