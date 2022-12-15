Clayco Completes Redevelopment of Former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Delmar DivINe consists of 150 apartment units as well as space for nonprofit tenants and retailers.

ST. LOUIS — Clayco has completed Delmar DivINe, a redevelopment of the former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into apartments. Clayco completed the project in partnership with Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartment units, space for 33 nonprofit tenants and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, resident lounge and courtyard. Clayco collaborated with developer CRG, architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative and many local subcontractors. The long-neglected hospital campus was built in 1904.