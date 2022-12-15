Clayco Completes Redevelopment of Former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into Apartments
ST. LOUIS — Clayco has completed Delmar DivINe, a redevelopment of the former St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis into apartments. Clayco completed the project in partnership with Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartment units, space for 33 nonprofit tenants and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, resident lounge and courtyard. Clayco collaborated with developer CRG, architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative and many local subcontractors. The long-neglected hospital campus was built in 1904.
