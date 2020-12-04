REBusinessOnline

Clayco Launches Design, Engineering Subsidiary for Industrial Projects

Posted on by in Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Contractor Clayco has launched a new subsidiary known as Clayco Design & Engineering. The addition will enhance the company’s design-build service offering and diversify its capabilities for building manufacturing, process and food and beverage plants. Based in St. Louis, Clayco Design & Engineering is led by David Mills, a former partner at The Design Group. Mills is responsible for strategy and innovation, new business development and recruiting top talent. Joe Crawford, formerly with the process technologies division of AECOM, will serve as director of operations.

