Clayco, Prime Group Ink 75,633 SF of Office Leases at Chicago’s Historic Jewelers Building

CHICAGO — Clayco and its development subsidiary CRG, along with The Prime Group Inc., have inked 75,633 square feet of new leasing activity at the historic 35 E. Wacker Drive, known as The Jewelers Building in Chicago. Madison Rose has led the leasing efforts. The latest activity includes a 25,445-square-foot headquarters relocation by Sheridan Capital Partners, a 21,664-square-foot expansion by Clayco/CRG and a 21,666-square-foot renewal by architecture firm SmithGroup.

JLL’s Pat Schenk and Bill Rogers represented Sheridan Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on healthcare investments that is relocating from the Wrigley Building. Clayco expanded its footprint to 91,785 square feet and extended its lease term to 2035. The Jewelers Building has served as Clayco’s Chicago headquarters for more than 15 years. SmithGroup renewed its lease in a multi-year deal. Other recent renewals that bring the total to 75,633 square feet include Aprio and Selective Search.

The Jewelers Building was constructed in 1926. Recent renovations to the building include new high-efficiency building systems and sustainability features. Amenities include a conference center, fitness facility and private parking garage.