Clayco to Relocate St. Louis-Area Offices to 230,000 SF Building in Berkeley, Missouri

BERKELEY, MO. — Clayco, a full-service development, architecture, engineering and construction firm, is relocating its St. Louis offices and operations center to a redeveloped 230,000-square-foot building within NorthPark Development in Berkeley, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Clayco currently maintains multiple offices in Overland and Clayton, Mo., and will relocate 580 St. Louis-based team members to the new facility, which is located at 8640 Evans Ave. The new office will be able to accommodate over 1,000 employees, as the company expects to expand in the coming years.

While Clayco’s corporate headquarters will remain in Chicago, the Berkeley office will serve as the home of many of the company’s design-build functions, including operations, business unit leadership, architecture, process engineering, safety, IT, marketing, finance/accounting and talent management. Clayco subsidiaries, Concrete Strategies, Clayco Design & Engineering and Consolidated Distribution Co., will be headquartered in the new office.

Clayco and its real estate development subsidiary, CRG, have partnered with Missouri’s Department of Economic Development and Missouri Development Finance Board as well as the City of Berkeley to facilitate the move. As part of an incentive proposal from the state, Clayco will retain its existing Missouri workforce and is committed to creating at least 400 new jobs over the next few years. Berkeley’s City Council approved Chapter 100 incentive programs, which cover property and sales tax abatement.

Clayco constructed the existing building at 8640 Evans Ave. in 2012. It was occupied by Express Scripts until 2022. Clayco plans to renovate the building with collaboration areas, enhanced natural lighting, landscaping, seating and a pickleball court.

Clayco also operates offices in Phoenix, Greenville, S.C. and Culver City, Calif., and recently announced plans for an office in Birmingham, Ala.