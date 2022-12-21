Clayco to Renovate, Expand East Terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport in Indiana

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Indiana, Midwest

Completion of the project is slated for June 2025.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Clayco will renovate and expand the East Terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport in Indiana. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500 square feet of concourse area as well as the expansion of roughly 5,000 square feet of space designated for airport operations. Mead & Hunt is the project architect.

Plans also call for relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level, expanding the TSA security checkpoint area, relocating the airport restaurant, and creating a new frequent flyer lounge. Clayco will demolish existing interior and structural components to expand the building outward and vertically over the first floor. Completion of the project is slated for June 2025.