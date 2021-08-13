REBusinessOnline

Clayco, TW Constructors Break Ground on 659,000 SF Ambulatory Care Building in St. Louis

The 659,000-square-foot ambulatory care center for Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is slated for completion by summer 2024.

ST. LOUIS — Clayco and its joint venture partner TW Constructors have broken ground on a 659,000-square-foot ambulatory care center for Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Completion is slated for summer 2024.

The university and BJC HealthCare are leading development of the nine-story building, which will be located on the corner of Forest Park and Taylor avenues. The building will feature 238,560 square feet of occupied medical space, as well as a 243,250-square-foot parking garage with 430 parking spaces located above the main lobby on the second through fourth floors.

Connected to the Washington University Medical Campus by a pedestrian link, the ambulatory care center will feature 96 exam rooms, 88 infusion bays, radiology, breast imaging and chemistry laboratory departments. Additionally, the project will include a three-bay loading dock on the lower level.

Lawrence Group and Perkins Eastman are the project architects.

An ambulatory care center is also known as an outpatient care center, which provides same-day medical procedures in an outpatient environment. The project is the latest addition to the medical campus that continues to expand east into St. Louis’ Central West End. The Barnes-Jewish Hospital is where the Siteman Cancer Center’s main campus is located. The 107,422-square-foot Center for Advanced Medicine features doctor’s offices and cancer services.

Clayco is a real estate development and design firm based in Chicago. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco provides solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. TW Constructors is a full-service, general contracting firm based in St. Louis.

— Julia Sanders

