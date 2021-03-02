Clayco Underway on $85M Distribution Center for Dollar General Near Omaha

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska

The project will span 800,000 square feet on 85 acres in Blair.

BLAIR, NEB. — Clayco is serving as design-builder for Dollar General’s new distribution center in Blair, about 25 miles north of Omaha. Clayco recently broke ground on the $85 million property, which will span 800,000 square feet on 85 acres. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the building will handle both dry and fresh items for the discount retailer. The facility will also include 180,000 square feet of cold storage space.

Once fully operational in 2022, the development will create an estimated 400 new jobs in the surrounding community. The project is expected to add approximately $106 million annually to a 10-county area as well as provide $300,000 in job training funds. This project marks the sixth distribution center that Clayco will build for Dollar General. In August, Dollar General unveiled plans for the expansion of its cold storage footprint nationwide.