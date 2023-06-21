Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Clayton Dubilier & Rice Signs 144,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice has signed a 144,000-square-foot office lease at 550 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The firm is relocating and expanding from the Seagram Building and taking six floors at the 41-story, 800,000-square-foot building. The Olayan Group owns the building, which recently underwent a repositioning and now houses an amenity garden, fitness center and other wellness-based amenities and features. Olayan has also engaged restaurateur Simon Kim to bring a new 15,000-square-foot restaurant concept to the building.

You may also like

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 1,000-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio...

JLL Arranges $80M in Equity Financing for Brooklyn...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 64,917 SF...

Partners Real Estate Arranges 15,600 SF Industrial Lease...

AlarMax Distributors Signs 11,430 SF Industrial Lease in...

King Street Completes $170M Life Sciences Project in...

New York Blood Center Enterprises to Open 187,000...

Eagle Cliff Real Estate Buys Industrial Development Site...

CBRE Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Property in...