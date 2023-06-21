Clayton Dubilier & Rice Signs 144,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice has signed a 144,000-square-foot office lease at 550 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The firm is relocating and expanding from the Seagram Building and taking six floors at the 41-story, 800,000-square-foot building. The Olayan Group owns the building, which recently underwent a repositioning and now houses an amenity garden, fitness center and other wellness-based amenities and features. Olayan has also engaged restaurateur Simon Kim to bring a new 15,000-square-foot restaurant concept to the building.