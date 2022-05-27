Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Signs 70,000 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Global private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has signed an office lease renewal and expansion at The Seagram Building, a 38-story tower located at 375 Park Ave. in Manhattan. The company now occupies 70,000 square feet across four floors. Andrew Sachs and Ben Shapiro of Newmark represented the tenant, which has been headquartered at the building for nearly three decades, in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec internally represented the landlord, locally based investment firm RFR.