Clean Hub Car Wash Buys 4,700 SF Retail Building in Oxford, Michigan

OXFORD, MICH. — Clean Hub Car Wash has purchased a 4,700-square-foot retail building at 153 S. Washington St. in Oxford, about 40 miles north of Detroit. Barry Landau of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the seller, DJG Properties LLC. Jordan Jabbori of CMP Real Estate Group represented Clean Hub Car Wash, which currently operates out of Sterling Heights but has three new locations coming soon.