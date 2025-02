HOUSTON — Renewable energy provider CleanSky Energy has signed a 20,196-square-foot office lease renewal in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area of Houston. The space spans an entire floor within the 12-story, 236,932-square-foot building at 3355 W. Alabama St. Chris Nash and Rob Johnson of Hughes Marino represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jon Dutton and Andrew Elliott represented the landlord, Granite Properties, on an internal basis.