Clear Blue Breaks Ground on 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Dickson, Tennessee

DICKSON, TENN. — The Clear Blue Co. has broken ground on Honeywood Dickson, a 228-unit affordable housing community located at 841 Cowan Road in Dickson, about 40 miles west of Nashville. The property will feature one- to four-bedroom homes reserved at 30, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The $88.1 million project is being advanced through collaboration among Clear Blue, HUD, the City of Dickson, Dickson County, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), Regions Bank, the Dickson Housing Authority and other public and private partners. Regions Real Estate Capital Markets provided a Freddie Mac loan for the project, and Regions Affordable Housing provided construction and equity bridge loans and made an equity investment in the project’s 4 percent LIHTC allocation by the THDA.

The Health and Educational Facilities Board of the City of Dickson authorized the issuance of up to $48 million in tax-exempt bonds that were underwritten by Raymond James National Housing Group. Additionally, the Dickson Housing Authority will provide development-based vouchers for 60 homes.

The design-build team includes architect Studio A Architecture and general contractor BACAR Constructors. Clear Blue plans to deliver first units at Honeywood Dickson next fall and fully deliver the property in March 2028.