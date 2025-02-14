Clear Capital Sells 125-Unit Multifamily Community in Ontario, California for $46.3M

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Clear Capital has completed the disposition of Rancho Vista Apartments in Ontario to Convenient Holdings for $46.3 million, or $370,200 per unit. Built in 1984, the community offers 125 two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 1,022 square feet.

Unit amenities include direct access to two-car garages with washer and dryer connections, private balconies off the primary bedrooms, central conditioning and heat. Community amenities include a cardio and weight training center, swimming pool, picnic area, private yards, fully furnished sundecks, a children’s park and on-site maintenance. Additionally, the previous owner installed a solar panel electric system that offsets residents’ energy bills.

Alexander Garcia Jr., Kyle Pinkalla, Chris Zorbas, Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.