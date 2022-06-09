Clear Height, Blackbird Investment Sell 112,000 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Brett Anthony Foods occupies the property in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Blackbird Investment Group has sold a 112,000-square-foot industrial building in Elk Grove Village for an undisclosed price. The property, located at 1250-1350 Greenleaf Ave., is fully leased to Brett Anthony Foods.

In early 2018, Clear Height began planning with Brett Anthony Foods on site selection. Clear Height and Blackbird acquired the adjacent building at 1250 Greenleaf Ave. in January 2021 through a sale-leaseback transaction. A project team consisting of DSI Group, Michael Weber Architects, Cartland Kraus and Cage Engineering merged the two buildings via a 10,000-square-foot addition and completed improvements to the façade, main entrance, parking lot, landscaping and office portion.

Michael Caprile, Zach Graham, Jason Lev and Ryan Bain of CBRE represented Clear Height in the sale. An institutional investor acquired the asset.