REBusinessOnline

Clear Height, Blackbird Investment Sell 112,000 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Brett Anthony Foods occupies the property in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Blackbird Investment Group has sold a 112,000-square-foot industrial building in Elk Grove Village for an undisclosed price. The property, located at 1250-1350 Greenleaf Ave., is fully leased to Brett Anthony Foods.

In early 2018, Clear Height began planning with Brett Anthony Foods on site selection. Clear Height and Blackbird acquired the adjacent building at 1250 Greenleaf Ave. in January 2021 through a sale-leaseback transaction. A project team consisting of DSI Group, Michael Weber Architects, Cartland Kraus and Cage Engineering merged the two buildings via a 10,000-square-foot addition and completed improvements to the façade, main entrance, parking lot, landscaping and office portion.

Michael Caprile, Zach Graham, Jason Lev and Ryan Bain of CBRE represented Clear Height in the sale. An institutional investor acquired the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  