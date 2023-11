BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate has acquired a 121,684-square-foot industrial property in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Located at 9201 E. Bloomington Freeway, the complex is home to 14 tenants. The facility features 20 dock-high doors and five drive-in doors. Bentley Smith and Judd Welliver of CBRE brokered the transaction. The sales price and seller were undisclosed.