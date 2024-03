NORTHBROOK, ILL. — A joint venture partnership between Clear Height Properties and ICP Funds has acquired two light industrial buildings in Sky Harbor Industrial Park in Northbrook, a northern suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The multi-tenant buildings total 93,059 square feet and are fully leased. The properties are located on Landwehr Road and Era Drive. Sean Devaney, Kurt Sarbaugh and John Huguenard of JLL brokered the transaction.