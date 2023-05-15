Clear Height Properties Acquires 18,800 SF Industrial Service Facility in Suburban Chicago

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has acquired an 18,800-square-foot industrial service facility (ISF) located at 9211 Gage Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park. The sales price was undisclosed. ISFs are used to store, maintain or dispatch vehicles, equipment and materials. The property features a 30 percent building-to-land ratio, four drive-in doors and a fully gated and secured parking area for a fleet of field service vehicles. Ryan Widerberg of eXp Realty brokered the sale. Clear Height hired Jason Lev and Jimmy Kowalczyk of CBRE to market the property for lease.