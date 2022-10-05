Clear Height Properties Acquires 34,700 SF Industrial Building in Addison, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave. features convenient access to I-355.

ADDISON, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has acquired a 34,700-square-foot industrial building in Addison, a western suburb of Chicago, for an undisclosed price. The property at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave. features convenient access to I-355 between I-290 and Route 83. The facility features six exterior docks, seven drive-thru service bays and an additional 1.5 acres of secured land for outdoor storage or trailer parking. Nick Saraceno and Howard Caplan of CTK Chicago Partners represented the undisclosed seller. Robin Stolberg and Dominic Carbonari of JLL are marketing the property for lease.