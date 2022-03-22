Clear Height Properties, Blackbird Investment Group Sell 56,500 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Blackbird Investment Group has sold a 56,500-square-foot industrial building located at 1400 Greenleaf Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. The partnership acquired the property in January 2021 and invested $720,000 in renovations. Originally constructed in 1973, the building features a clear height of 18 feet, three loading docks and 9,500 square feet of office space. Justin Lerner of Transwestern represented both the sellers as well as the buyer, Ideal Property Investments.
