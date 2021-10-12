REBusinessOnline

Clear Height Properties, Buligo Capital Sell 173,017 SF Office Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The property, 814 Commerce, received upgrades in the last couple years.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Clear Height Properties and its joint venture partner Buligo Capital Partners have sold 814 Commerce, a 173,017-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story property sold to Chicago-based real estate investor Helios Properties. Since acquiring the asset in 2019, Clear Height invested $1.5 million to upgrade the building’s exterior, common areas, parking deck and HVAC systems. The building is 56 percent leased to Innovista Health Solutions, IRC Retail Centers and CPS. Dan Deuter, Michael Simpson and Paul Lundstedt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers.

