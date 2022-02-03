REBusinessOnline

Clear Height Properties, Harbert Acquire 83,745 SF Industrial Portfolio in Addison, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The four buildings are situated along Cortland Court.

ADDISON, ILL. — A joint venture between Illinois-based real estate investor Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment strategy sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has acquired an 83,745-square-foot industrial portfolio in Addison, a western suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was not provided. The four buildings are situated along Cortland Court. The portfolio is just over 90 percent leased to a variety of tenants. Erik Foster, Mike Wilson, Adam Haefner, Zeke Rowan and Martin Mikaitis of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller.

