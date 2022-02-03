Clear Height Properties, Harbert Acquire 83,745 SF Industrial Portfolio in Addison, Illinois
ADDISON, ILL. — A joint venture between Illinois-based real estate investor Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment strategy sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has acquired an 83,745-square-foot industrial portfolio in Addison, a western suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was not provided. The four buildings are situated along Cortland Court. The portfolio is just over 90 percent leased to a variety of tenants. Erik Foster, Mike Wilson, Adam Haefner, Zeke Rowan and Martin Mikaitis of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller.
