Clear Height Properties, Harbert Acquire Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Crestwood, Illinois

The four buildings are located on 135th Street and Kenton Avenue.

CRESTWOOD, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment fund sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio in the Chicago suburb of Crestwood for an undisclosed price. The portfolio spans 131,733 square feet and is 88 percent leased to 19 tenants. The buildings were constructed between 1989 and 1991. Walter Murphy of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller.