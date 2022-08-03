Clear Height Properties, Harbert Purchase 49,954 SF Industrial Building in Naperville, Illinois
NAPERVILLE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment fund sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has purchased a 49,954-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The property, located at 2244 Corporate Lane, is fully occupied by two tenants. The building features a clear height of 20 feet and 10 drive-in doors. Adam Johnson and Tom Gnadt of NAI Hiffman represented the buyers. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.
