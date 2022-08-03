REBusinessOnline

Clear Height Properties, Harbert Purchase 49,954 SF Industrial Building in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property at 2244 Corporate Lane is fully occupied.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment fund sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has purchased a 49,954-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The property, located at 2244 Corporate Lane, is fully occupied by two tenants. The building features a clear height of 20 feet and 10 drive-in doors. Adam Johnson and Tom Gnadt of NAI Hiffman represented the buyers. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

