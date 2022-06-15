REBusinessOnline

Clear Height Properties, Harbert Sell Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Elmhurst, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased portfolio totals 140,796 square feet.

ELMHURST, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment entity sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has sold a seven-building industrial portfolio in Elmhurst for an undisclosed price. Hamilton Partners purchased the portfolio, which totals 140,796 square feet. The buildings are fully leased to 23 tenants that occupy space ranging in size from 1,300 to 14,000 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  