Clear Height Properties, Harbert Sell Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Elmhurst, Illinois

Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased portfolio totals 140,796 square feet.

ELMHURST, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment entity sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has sold a seven-building industrial portfolio in Elmhurst for an undisclosed price. Hamilton Partners purchased the portfolio, which totals 140,796 square feet. The buildings are fully leased to 23 tenants that occupy space ranging in size from 1,300 to 14,000 square feet.