Clear Height Properties, MLG Capital Complete Lease-up of 290,573 SF Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and MLG Capital has completed the lease-up of a 290,573-square-foot industrial building in Columbus. A single tenant, a mechanical contracting services provider for large-scale construction projects, leased the building at 1675 Watkins Road that is part of the larger Watkins Road Industrial Park. Nick Tomasone, Joe Davis and Josh Weithman of JLL represented ownership, while Mike Semon of NAI Ohio Equities LLC represented the tenant.

