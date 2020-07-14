Clear Height Properties Purchases 30,000 SF Industrial Building in Bensenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property is located at 464-480 Country Club Drive.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has purchased a 30,000-square-foot industrial building located at 464-480 Country Club Drive in Bensenville for an undisclosed price. Built in 1973, the property was vacant at the time of sale. It has primarily been used for warehouse distribution and light manufacturing purposes. Clear Height plans to make capital improvements such as new landscaping, sidewalks, parking lot, dock staircase and overhead doors. Justin Lerner of Transwestern represented Clear Height in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Aspen Industries.