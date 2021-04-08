Clear Height Properties Recapitalizes 15-Property Industrial Portfolio, Forms JV with Harbert

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has completed a $15 million recapitalization of a 15-property industrial portfolio through the formation of a joint venture partnership with Harbert U.S. Real Estate. The transaction provides capital for Clear Height to utilize in pursuing its goal of doubling in size over the next 12 months, according to a news release. The portfolio totals more than 1 million square feet throughout metro Chicago and is home to 130 tenants. Most of the properties are multi-tenant facilities that are approximately 90 percent leased. Oak Brook-based Clear Height owns more than $250 million of industrial and office assets.