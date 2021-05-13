Clear Height Properties Sells 100,000 SF Industrial Building in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The multi-tenant property is located at 3456 N. Ridge Road.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has sold a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed. Located at 3456 N. Ridge Road, the property was occupied by three tenants at the time of sale. Clear Height owned the asset since May 2018. Pat Turner and Brendan Green of Colliers International represented Clear Height in the sale. Clear Height is a real estate investment and management company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill. Its portfolio totals 2.8 million square feet across 32 properties.