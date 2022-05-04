REBusinessOnline

Clear Height Properties Sells 450,034 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Clear Height Properties has sold an industrial portfolio totaling 450,034 square feet throughout metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. The seven-property portfolio is 94 percent leased to 66 tenants. The assets are located in Bensenville, Carol Stream, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wheeling and Chicago. Erik Foster, Mike Wilson and Adam Haefner of Avison Young represented Clear Height, which completed improvements to several of the properties, in the sale. J&L Real Properties was the buyer.

