Clear Height Properties Sells Industrial Building in Addison, Illinois for $3.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ADDISON, ILL. — Clear Height Properties has sold a 31,385-square-foot industrial building in Addison for $3.1 million. Clear Height purchased the property at 345 S. Fairbank St. in November and completed improvements such as roof repair, interior renovations, dock repairs, masonry repair and new LED lighting. Justin Lerner, Joe Karmin and Ross Lehrman of Transwestern represented Clear Height. Brent DeNoble and Doug Altenberger of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed buyer.