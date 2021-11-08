REBusinessOnline

CLEAR Signs 119,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), a locally based provider of identity verification services, has signed a 119,000-square-foot office lease at 85 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. The company will occupy two floors at the 11-story building, which was originally constructed in 1913. Jared Horowitz and Jason Perla of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Edward Riguardi and Anthony Cugini of Vornado Realty Trust and Stephen Winter of Related Cos. represented building ownership on an internal basis.

