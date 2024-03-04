Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialLoansSelf-StorageWestern

Clear Sky Capital Receives $17.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Clear Sky Capital has obtained $17.5 million in construction financing for a self-storage facility at 16136 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.

With completion slated for third-quarter 2025, the four-story, Class A facility will include 1,051 climate-controlled self-storage units and 15 luxury collector car/recreational vehicle storage spaces. Additionally, the property will feature a state-of-the-art security system, including exterior surveillance.

Kevin Mackenzie and Jason Carlos of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the loan for the borrower through Enterprise Bank and Trust.

You may also like

Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in...

ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Georgetown, RocaPoint Provide Updates for Campus 244 Mixed-Use...

Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Complete 1,086-Bed Student Housing...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store...

Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park...

Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping...

Beach Co. Breaks Ground on The Charles Residential...