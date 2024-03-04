Clear Sky Capital Receives $17.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Clear Sky Capital has obtained $17.5 million in construction financing for a self-storage facility at 16136 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.

With completion slated for third-quarter 2025, the four-story, Class A facility will include 1,051 climate-controlled self-storage units and 15 luxury collector car/recreational vehicle storage spaces. Additionally, the property will feature a state-of-the-art security system, including exterior surveillance.

Kevin Mackenzie and Jason Carlos of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the loan for the borrower through Enterprise Bank and Trust.