Clear Street Signs 88,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Clear Street has signed an 88,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The fintech company first took space at the 72-story, 2.3 million-square-foot building in 2021 via sublease before signing a direct lease for the entire 45th floor in 2023. This deal, which includes a 10-year extension, will see the company maintain that space and also expand to the entire 46th floor. Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Co. represented Clear Street in the lease negotiations. Keith Cody and Gordon Hough represented the landlord, Silverstein Properties, on an internal basis.

