DALLAS — Clear Technologies Inc., a provider of data storage and management services, has signed an 8,286-square-foot office lease at The Quorum, a five-story, 86,750-square-foot building in North Dallas. Michael Doherty of Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant, which is relocating from the nearby building at 16415 Addison Road, in the lease negotiations. Sunwest Real Estate Group owns The Quorum.