Excel Miami will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 13 townhouse loft units.
Clearline Obtains $95M in Construction Financing for Excel Miami Multifamily Development

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Clearline Real Estate, a multifamily development firm with offices in New York City and Miami, has obtained $95 million in financing for the construction of Excel Miami, a 24-story apartment tower. Clearline is developing the 427-unit apartment community at 1550 N.E. Miami Place in the city’s Arts & Entertainment District.

The financing includes a $68.5 million senior loan from Centennial Bank and a $26 million mezzanine loan from Southern Realty Trust Inc., which syndicated $13 million to affiliate firm Sunrise Realty Trust.

Designed by Arquitectonica, Excel Miami will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 13 townhouse loft units. Amenities will include a pool, yoga deck, fitness room, coworking space, screening room and podcast suites. The construction timeline was not released.

