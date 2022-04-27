Clearwater Living Nears Completion of 117-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Glendora, California

GLENDORA, CALIF. — Clearwater Living has opened the sales office at Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit assisted living and memory support community in Glendora, approximately 25 miles east of Los Angeles.

Construction on Clearwater at Glendora began in spring of 2021. The two-story, 117,000-square-foot property is being built on nearly three acres.

When it is completed later this year, the community will feature 88 assisted living and 29 memory care apartments with studio, companion, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts.