Clearwater Newport Beach offers 70 assisted living and 31 memory support apartments.
Clearwater Living Opens 101-Unit Assisted Living Community in Newport Beach, California

by Amy Works

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Clearwater Living has opened its previously announced Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit assisted living and memory support community in Newport Beach.

Located at 101 Bayview Place, Clearwater Newport Beach features 70 assisted living and 31 memory support apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The community includes an outdoor courtyard, creative studio, clubroom, fitness and wellness center, theater, housekeeping and laundry, salons, transportation and concierge services. Clearwater Newport Beach also offers a variety of dining options, including an on-site Savor Restaurant, CDM Café, wine vault, outdoor bar and private dining.

The community provides residents with access to a licensed nurse on-site, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, regular monitoring and other comprehensive care services, as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology through a collaboration with EmpowerMe Wellness.

