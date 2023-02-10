Clearwater Living Opens 117-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Glendora, California

Clearwater at Glendora features 117 units of assisted living and memory care in Glendora, California.

GLENDORA, CALIF. — Clearwater Living has opened Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit assisted living and memory care community in Glendora.

The property is a two-story, 117,000-square-foot property offering 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion, one- and two-bedroom layouts. It is the only assisted living and memory care community in Glendora, according to the developer.

Clearwater at Glendora is the company’s 10th seniors housing community in California, Arizona and Nevada, with plans for additional developments in the pipeline.