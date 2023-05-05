Clearwater Living to Open 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Clearwater Living has opened an information center at Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit luxury assisted living and memory care community underway in Newport Beach, a coastal city south of Los Angeles. Clearwater expects to welcome new residents in early 2024. Clearwater Newport Beach will offer 70 assisted living and 31 memory care apartments in a variety of finishes and floor plans, including studio, one- and two-bedroom options. Clearwater Newport Beach will be the company’s 11th community in California, Nevada and Arizona, with additional developments in the pipeline.