Friday, May 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaDevelopmentSeniors HousingWestern

Clearwater Living to Open 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Newport Beach, California

by John Nelson

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Clearwater Living has opened an information center at Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit luxury assisted living and memory care community underway in Newport Beach, a coastal city south of Los Angeles. Clearwater expects to welcome new residents in early 2024. Clearwater Newport Beach will offer 70 assisted living and 31 memory care apartments in a variety of finishes and floor plans, including studio, one- and two-bedroom options. Clearwater Newport Beach will be the company’s 11th community in California, Nevada and Arizona, with additional developments in the pipeline.

You may also like

Partners Capital Purchases Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Carson,...

HSA Commercial Begins Development of Two Spec Warehouses...

Northern Nevada Retail Market Sees New Tenants, Significant...

NAP, Nuveen Break Ground on Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...

HTG, AM Affordable Housing Complete 72-Unit Seniors Housing...

Adolfson & Peterson Completes 242,000 SF Office Building...

McShane Completes Construction of 285-Unit Domain CityGate Apartment...

Darland Breaks Ground on 408,332 SF Spec Warehouse...

Brennan Investment Group to Develop 157,300 SF Industrial...