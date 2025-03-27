Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Clearwater Underway on Development of 100-Unit Senior Living Community in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Clearwater Living is currently underway on the development of a new, 100-unit senior living community in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles. 

Upon completion, the property will total 100 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments across seven stories, including assisted living, memory care and short-term residences. Amenities at the community, dubbed The Leonard on Beverly, will include a movie theater, rooftop terrace, restaurant, private dining space and exhibition kitchen. The development will also feature 7,000 square feet of medical office space and a 6,000-square-foot synagogue. 

The community is scheduled to begin move-ins in fall 2025. This marks Clearwater Living’s 13th community. 

You may also like

CBRE Secures $70.2M in Financing for 606,343 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 364-Unit RightSpace...

Alta Senior Living Acquires 162-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development...

Kiser Group Brokers Sales of Three Chicago Multifamily...

Indianapolis Apartment Market Shows Promising Signs of Stabilization

SurePoint to Develop 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Missouri...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 374-Unit Cortland Riverside Apartments...

Cortland, Pamera Purchase and Rebrand 417-Unit Peace Apartments...