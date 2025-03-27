Clearwater Underway on Development of 100-Unit Senior Living Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Clearwater Living is currently underway on the development of a new, 100-unit senior living community in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Upon completion, the property will total 100 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments across seven stories, including assisted living, memory care and short-term residences. Amenities at the community, dubbed The Leonard on Beverly, will include a movie theater, rooftop terrace, restaurant, private dining space and exhibition kitchen. The development will also feature 7,000 square feet of medical office space and a 6,000-square-foot synagogue.

The community is scheduled to begin move-ins in fall 2025. This marks Clearwater Living’s 13th community.