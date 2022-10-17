REBusinessOnline

ClearWorth Capital Acquires 202-Unit Multifamily Property in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm ClearWorth Capital has acquired Belle Grove at Custer, a 202-unit multifamily property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, playground, tennis court, walking/biking trails and onsite laundry facilities. ClearWorth Capital purchased the asset from RealSource for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program. Chris Deuillet, William Hubbard and Jaxx Davis of CBRE brokered the deal. Belle Grove at Custer was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

