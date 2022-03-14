ClearWorth Capital Buys 220-Unit Parc at Woodmoor Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Metro Dallas-based investment firm ClearWorth Capital has purchased Parc at Woodmoor, a 220-unit apartment community in The Woodlands, located about 30 miles north of Houston. Built in 1999, Parc at Woodmoor offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a clubhouse. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and to turn management of the property over to its affiliate, ClearWorth Residential.