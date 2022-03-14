REBusinessOnline

ClearWorth Capital Buys 220-Unit Parc at Woodmoor Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Metro Dallas-based investment firm ClearWorth Capital has purchased Parc at Woodmoor, a 220-unit apartment community in The Woodlands, located about 30 miles north of Houston. Built in 1999, Parc at Woodmoor offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a clubhouse. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and to turn management of the property over to its affiliate, ClearWorth Residential.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  