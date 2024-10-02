ClearWorth Capital Sells 154-Unit Active Adult Community in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Metro Dallas-based investment firm ClearWorth Capital has sold Firewheel Town Village, a 154-unit active adult community in Garland, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas. Built in 2018, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, TV lounge, salon, billiards room, fitness center and a computer/conference center. David Austin, Rob Key, Greg Toro and Cole Murphy of JLL represented ClearWorth in the deal and procured the buyer, Equity Partnership Holdings. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.