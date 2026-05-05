Cleary Gottlieb Signs 475,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cleary Gottlieb has signed a 475,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The law firm has committed to the top 10 floors as the anchor tenant at One Liberty, a 53-story, 2.3 million-square-foot complex that was recently renovated, for 20 more years. Moshe Sukenik and Brian Cohen of Newmark, along with Mark Weiss and Josh Kuriloff of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mikael Nahmias and Dan Roberts internally represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.