Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cleary Gottlieb Signs 475,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cleary Gottlieb has signed a 475,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The law firm has committed to the top 10 floors as the anchor tenant at One Liberty, a 53-story, 2.3 million-square-foot complex that was recently renovated, for 20 more years. Moshe Sukenik and Brian Cohen of Newmark, along with Mark Weiss and Josh Kuriloff of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mikael Nahmias and Dan Roberts internally represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.

You may also like

Alta Warehousing Signs 392,066 SF Industrial Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 24,150 SF Industrial Lease in...

Davis Cos. Sells 922-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro...

Averitt to Build $200M Industrial Campus Near Charlotte...

Forbright Bank, R3 Ventures Acquire 12-Story Office Building...

TSCG Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Columbia...

Webster Bank Provides $33.2M Refinancing of Industrial Property...

Crunch Fitness Opens 25,000 SF Gym in Aberdeen,...

Skender Completes Multiple Office Interior Construction Projects at...