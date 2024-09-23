Cleeman Realty Group Arranges Sale of Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Shenandoah, Iowa

SHENANDOAH, IOWA — Cleeman Realty Group has arranged the sale of Orchard Corners, a retail center anchored by Hy-Vee in Shenandoah, a city in southwest Iowa. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated on 6.5 acres and shadow anchored by Tractor Supply Co., the property features more than 50,000 square feet of gross leasable area as well as Scooter’s Coffee and McDonald’s outparcels. At the time of sale, the center was 87 percent occupied. Hy-Vee has operated at the property since 1975. Jeremy Scheer of Cleeman represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.