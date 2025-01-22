Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Cleeman Realty Group Brokers $4.3M Sale of Retail Property in Fort Dodge, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

FORT DODGE, IOWA — Cleeman Realty Group has brokered the $4.3 million sale of a 66,455-square-foot retail property net leased to Hy-Vee Supermarket in Fort Dodge, about 95 miles north of Des Moines. Hy-Vee has occupied the building at 115 S. 29th St. since 1997. Nearby national retailers include Walmart, Target, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby and Aldi. Jeremy Scheer and Michael Cleeman of Cleeman Realty Group represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. The seller sought to reallocate funds into a different asset class, according to Scheer.

