Cleeman Realty Group Brokers $4.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

TUNKHANNOCK, PA. — New York City-based Cleeman Realty Group has brokered the $4.7 million sale of Village Center, a 68,000-square-foot shopping center in Tunkhannock, located northwest of Scranton. Anchored by grocer Weis, the property sits on 6.9 acres and was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Cleeman Realty Group represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the off-market transaction.

