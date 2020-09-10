Cleeman Realty Group Negotiates $7M Sale of Pick ’n Save-Occupied Property in Appleton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

The building spans 79,711 square feet.

APPLETON, WIS. — Cleeman Realty Group has negotiated the sale of a freestanding retail property net leased to Pick ’n Save in Appleton for $7 million. The 79,711-square-foot building sits on nine acres at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Wilharms Drive. Jeremy Scheer of Cleeman represented the buyer, a California-based private investor. Rollie Winter & Associates represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based private investor.