REBusinessOnline

Clermont Distilling to Open New Bourbon Distillery Near Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — Clermont Distillery Inc. will open a new bourbon distillery in Shepherdsville. The property will span 55 acres on both sides of Interstate 65, though the distillery will only occupy about 15 acres. The developers, cousins Lee Wilburn and William “Bill” LaRue Weller, are exploring joint venture opportunities to develop hotels and other attractions on the remaining 40 acres. The developers expect to break ground in spring 2021. Kentucky Business Investment (KBI) and Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA) approved tax incentives for the project, which is expected to house 22 full-time employees earning an average wage of $56 per hour. The site is situated near the Clermont/Bardstown exit off I-65, 25 miles south of downtown Louisville. The project will also feature a gift shop and tasting room.

