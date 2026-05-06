Cleveland Browns Break Ground on New Huntington Bank Field

CLEVELAND — The Haslam Sports Group, alongside a joint venture of AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction Co. and architect HKS, have broken ground on the new Huntington Bank Field, the future home of the Cleveland Browns starting in the 2029 season. The enclosed stadium and surrounding district marks northeast Ohio’s largest economic development project to date, according to the Browns. In addition to Browns games, the stadium can host events throughout the year such as NCAA Final Fours, international soccer matches and concerts for up to 75,000 people. Lincoln Property Co. will develop the mixed-use entertainment district.

According to the Browns, the stadium’s revolutionary seating bowl design will bring fans closer to the field than any other NFL stadium. The transparent roof will be enhanced by a first-of-its-kind roofing system.

AECOM Hunt and Turner are partnering with local contractors, including DiGeronimo Cos., Independence Excavating and Independence Construction. The project is scheduled to open in 2029 along with Phase I of the mixed-use development.